Taxi driver flees armed robbers in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery of a taxi driver in Milton Keynes.

At around 1.30am on Tuesday (January 29), the victim, a taxi driver, was in Rillington Gardens, Emerson Valley, to pick up a fare.

Police news

Two men got into the taxi, a silver Toyota Prius, and one of them produced a large knife and held it to the driver demanding money.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was able to open his door and ran from the vehicle.

He saw the two men run from the taxi into an underpass in the direction of Shenley Brook End.

The victim returned to his car and found nothing had been stolen.

Both offenders are described as white, around six foot tall and of skinny build.

They were both aged in their late teens to early twenties, wearing black jackets, black tracksuit bottoms and black baseball caps.

The weapon was described as a knife of around one foot in length with a black wooden handle.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mandy Banfield of Force CID based at Milton Keynes, said: “This was a very frightening ordeal for the victim, but thankfully, he was not hurt due to his quick actions to get away.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of Rillington Gardens at around 1.30am on Tuesday who believes they witnessed this incident to contact police.”

Please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190029826.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.