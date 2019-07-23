Taxi driver has knife pulled on him in Milton Keynes

A taxi driver had a knife pulled on him after he gave a man a lift from Grange Farm to Old Farm Park last week.

At around 6.35pm on Wednesday July 17, the victim, a 43-year-old man, collected a customer in his taxi from Seabrooke Court, Grange Farm. He then drove the customer to Brahms Close, Old Farm Park, arriving at about 6.45pm.

Thames Valley Police

When the driver asked the customer for payment, the man pulled out a knife and told him to hand over money. The victim shouted for help and a woman who was walking past flagged down another two men in the area who came to help.

The man then got out of the taxi and ran to the underpass beneath Bletcham Way in the direction of Wavendon Gate.

The offender is described as a white man wearing a black puffa-style jacket with a fur-rimmed hood, black jogging trousers, black trainers and a black scarf. He was carrying a black sports bag.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Scott Dempsey, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have any information, CCTV or dash cam footage that could help with the investigation into this offence.

“I am particularly appealing to the three members of the public who went to help the victim as I believe they will have vital information about this incident.

“Knife crime is not tolerated in Milton Keynes. My colleagues and I are working hard to ensure that the small minority of individuals who choose to carry a knife in our community are stopped and brought to justice.”

If you have any information, report it to Thames Valley Police quoting reference 43190219782.