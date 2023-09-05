Ted Baker clothing worth tens of thousands of pounds is stolen from back of lorry in Milton Keynes
Ted Baker clothing worth tens of thousands of pounds has been stolen from a lorry parked in Milton Keynes.
The lorry was parked overnight from Monday August 7 to Tuesday August 8 at the junction of Lasborough Road and Winchester Circle at Kingston.
Between 3am and 7am, the lock to the rear of the lorry was forced open and the clothing haul was taken.
Police are now asking people to be on the look out for the items in shops, on websites or any circumstances that appear to be suspicious.
Investigating officer, PC Ellie Daymond, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “As you can see in the photos, some of these stolen items are quite distinctive and my hope is that someone will spot these unique items. If you come across any of these, I ask that you please report this to us online or via 101 quoting reference 43230353166. This report will go directly to the investigating officer.
She added: "Equally, I would like to appeal to motorists with dash-cam footage who were in the area overnight between 7-8 August to review it and check if their camera has captured anything significant during those early hours.”