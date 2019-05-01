Teen robbed at knife-point outside Central Milton Keynes train station

A terrified 17-year-old girl was robbed and struck on the head by men carrying a machete knife as she walked towards Greggs bakery on Saturday afternoon.

The victim had got off a train a CMK station at 4.15pm and was heading towards the bakery when a woman beckoned her over.

Central Milton Keynes Railway Station

She walked towards the woman, who was with another female, and spoke briefly to them.

But when she turned round she was faced with two men who demanded her handbag.

When the victim refused, she was grabbed by both men and swung around, which caused her to fall to the floor.

She managed to stand up again but was struck twice on the head, say police.

The men then snatched her bag and fled the scene.

"One of the men was in possession of a machete type knife during the incident," said a police spokesman,.

The first offender is described as a black man, aged 18 to 20-years-old, with a medium build and around 5ft 8ins tall. He also had a silver tooth, and was dressed in a Puffa jacket and navy tracksuit bottoms.The second offender is described as a white man, aged approximately 19-years-old, of a skinny build and around 5ft 9ins. He had brown hair which was brushed forward.

The victim received a head and knee injury and was treated at the scene.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kathryn Neilson said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, which was a terrifying experience for the victim.

“This incident happened in a public area, at a time where I believe it is likely that someone would have seen something that could help us with our enquiries.

“If anybody believes they saw or heard something, or recognises the physical descriptions of the offenders, I would ask them to come forward and help with our investigation.

Anybody with any information is asked to call 101, quoting 43190126376.

Reports can also be made online, or you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100 per cent anonymity.

An 18-year-old woman from Milton Keynes has been arrested in connection with this incident, and has been released under investigation.