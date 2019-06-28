Teenage boy arrested on firearm charges in Milton Keynes

Armed police arrested a 17-year-old boy last night (Thursday) following an incident in the Bancroft area.

Officers were called at around 6.50pm following reports of a man making threats with a knife and a firearm.

News

Armed officers subsequently attended an address in Bletchley, Milton Keynes and arrested a 17-year-old boy from the town on suspicion of possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to causes fear of violence. He remains in police custody.

Sergeant Matt Thorne, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Following reports received, armed police officers attended in Bletchley and arrested a 17-year-old boy.

“However, no firearm has been located and I would like reassure the community that this incident was isolated and has now been safely resolved.”