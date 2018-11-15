Teenage boy jailed for robbery and perverting course of justice in Milton Keynes

A teenager has been jailed for 18 months for robbing a man and perverting the course of justice in Milton Keynes.

Abdul Karim Hassan, aged 18, of Holywell Place, Springfield, Milton Keynes, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of perverting the course of justice in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (November 9).

At around 5.30pm on Friday, January 5 2018, Hassan confronted his victim, an 18-year-old man, at Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre, saying he had a knife. He put his arm around the victim’s shoulder and walked away with him.

Although no knife was seen by the victim, Hassan made a motion towards his waist band, leaving the victim in fear for his safety.

The offender then demanded the victim’s phone before running off.

At around 8pm on Wednesday, February 14 2018, while under investigation for the robbery, Hassan saw the victim in Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre.

Hassan asked the victim to contact police and drop the case, making an offer of payment for him to do so.

The teenager was subsequently charged with one count of robbery and one count of intimidating a witness/juror, which amounted to perverting the course of justice, on 20 February.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at Aylesbury Crown Court, and was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment for both offences, the sentences to run concurrently.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chris Bigg said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who genuinely believed that Hassan had a knife on him.

“That Hassan then confronted the victim again while under investigation for robbery, shows the flagrant disregard he has for the law, and I am pleased that he has been brought to justice and will hopefully bring some comfort to the victim.”