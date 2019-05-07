Teenage boy sentenced for drug supply and possession of an offensive weapon in Milton Keynes

A teenage boy has been sentenced to an 18-month detention after was convicted of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 17-year-old boy from Milton Keynes, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to all charges on Tuesday (April 30) in Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court and was then sentenced at the same hearing.

On Saturday November 10 2018, the boy was in possession of a baseball bat in Melrose Avenue, Bletchley. He was seen waving the bat in a threatening manner goading someone to come and fight him.

When the boy was arrested, Thames Valley Police officers conducted a house search and found a significant amount of cannabis with an estimated street value of £500, deal bags, a large amount of cash and eight mobile phones.

The boy was charged on March 4 this year.

Problem Solving Team Sergeant Mark Swallow, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am pleased with this result as it sends a clear message to anyone, irrespective of age, who feels it is acceptable to walk the streets with an offensive weapon.

“I would like to reassure our communities that we will continue to tackle the supply of drugs and take robust action against any person who chooses to carry weapons on our streets.

“If you are a young person concerned about the impact of this type of crime, or you feel that you or a friend needs is at risk of being associated with this type of crime, I would encourage you to speak to a trusted adult such as a parent, teacher or your local schools officer for help, advice and reassurance.”