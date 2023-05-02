A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted in Campbell Park.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 4pm on Friday,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Superintendent Matt Bullivant said: “I understand this assault may cause concern to the public, but we believe there is no wider threat to the public.

Police are seeking witnesses

“There will be an extra police presence in the area while we investigate and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to a uniformed officer.”

Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Lucie Clarke, said: “We are investigating it as a priority and we will do everything we can to identify the offender and bring them to justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am appealing for anyone with information about this assault to please come forward to assist our investigation.

“Also, please could anyone with CCTV cameras in the area or anyone with a dash-cam who was driving in the area at the time of the incident check their recordings in case they have captured anything which could help us.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230185034.

“Alternatively, provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Advertisement

Advertisement