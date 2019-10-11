Teenage boy subjected to frightening attempted robbery at knifepoint in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of attempted robbery in Milton Keynes.

Between 3.40pm and 3.55pm on Wednesday (October 9), the victim, a 14-year-old boy, was cycling along the Redway by Tattenhoe Street when he saw two men walking towards him.

Tattenhoe Street MK

The first man pulled a knife from his rucksack and demanded that the boy handed over his bike.

The victim rode away from the men and was not injured.

The first offender is described as a black man in his late teens, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall, with a muscular build. He was wearing light grey Adidas jogging bottoms with a single stripe down the side, a zipped up puffa style jacket with the hood up and a blue beanie hat. He had a silver stud in his left ear and was carrying a large navy rucksack on his front.

The second offender is described as a black man in his late teens, between 6ft 2ins and 6ft 3ins tall, with a slim build and curly black hair. He was wearing a navy hoodie and grey jogging bottoms, both of which had three white stripes down the side. He was also wearing a grey Nike bumbag round his left shoulder, which had a white Nike tick in the centre.

Police

Designated Investigator Danielle Underwood, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and I am urging anyone who believes that they recognise the description of the offenders to come forward.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area at the time of the offence who believes that they may have any information to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190313653, or to make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”