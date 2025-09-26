Police are investigating after a teenage boy had his bag stolen during a robbery in Great Holm

A teenage boy was threatened and had his bag stolen during a robbery in Great Holm.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Kensington Drive at 4.55pm on Wednesday September 17, when the victim was approached by a man who demanded his bag and threatened him.

The black bag, which contained AirPods and two battery packs was then stolen by the man, before he ran off.

The victim was uninjured during the ordeal.

The offender is described as a white man, 5ft 5ins tall and with blonde fluffy hair, and was wearing a black hoodie and black ripped jeans.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Beck Hurley-Brydon, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this robbery or anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling us on 101 quoting reference 43250476266.

“Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”