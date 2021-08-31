Teenage cyclist knocked out in Milton Keynes crash

An 18-year-old was knocked unconscious in a road collision with a motorcyclist in Milton Keynes on Sunday 22 August.

The teenager was riding a bike and crashed head-on with the motorbike on V4 Watling Street at the Nightflix outdoor cinema entrance.

The cyclist was rushed to Milton Keynes Hospital where he received treatment for head injuries suffered in the crash. He has since been discharged.

The motorcyclist did not stop at the scene. There is no description of the motorcycle or rider at this time.

Investigating officer, PC Thomas Walker, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I would also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were in the local area around the time that this happened to please check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.