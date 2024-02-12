Teenage girl injured in hit and run near entrance to school in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage girl was taken to hospital after a hit and run collision near the entrance to a school in MK.

The girl was walking past Glastonbury Thorn School on Pigott Drive, near the junction with Fortescue Drive, in Shenley Church End when a grey car hit her, say police.

The driver left the scene without passing on any details.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 8.15am on Thursday last week.

The girl was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

Police say the car was possibly a Kia 4x4.