Teenage girl is dragged to the floor and threatened with knife in sickening assault on Milton Keynes estate

Police are appealing for witnesses following incidents of assault and sexual assault in Bletchley that could be linked.

The latest incident happened on Thursday last week when a girl on her teens was pulled by the hair, dragged to the ground and threatened with a knife.

This happened at around 7.30pm in Ennerdale Close on the Lakes Estate. The victim was walking with a friend when they were approached by a male.

They told him to go away but he pulled her hair and dragged her down, say police.

"The offender pulled out a knife, which was kicked away by the victim,” said a TVP spokesperson.

This happened just three days after a young woman in her twenties was sexually assaulted in Bletchley.

She was walking in Manor Road and Eaton Avenue at around 7.30pm on Monday September 25 when she was followed by a male down an alleyway and touched over her clothing, say police.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Paul Cushing-Cena, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “We are investigating these incidents and at this stage believe they could be linked.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed either of these to please get in touch with us by calling 101 or making a report online quoting reference 43230436696.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A 14-year-old boy from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, possession of an offensive weapon, assault, and harassment.