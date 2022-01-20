Teenage girl is sexually assaulted by man riding e-scooter on Milton Keynes redway

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted by a man riding an e-scooter as she walked along a city redway.

At around 12.40pm on Sunday, she was walking along the redway adjacent to H8 Standing Way between Emerson Valley and Bletchley.

The offender passed her from the opposite direction riding an e-scooter, before turning around and approaching her from behind.

Police are appealing for witnesses

He hit her bottom and then travelled down the redway in the direction of Windmill Hill Golf Course.

The offender is described as a white man aged between 19 and 21-years-old.

He was wearing a black beanie, black jumper with an orange hi-vis jacket over the top, black trousers and black footwear.

He had a square jawline and spoke with a local accent.

The e-scooter he was riding is described as privately owned, black with a red stripe along the side of the base.

Investigating officer, PC Simon Page, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: ”We would like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident.

“If you have any information which could help with this investigation, please call 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43220022141.