Teenage girl left bruised after being sexually assaulted on bus in Milton Keynes

It occurred sometime between 3.30pm and 5pm when the offender sat next to the victim on the number six bus between Fishermead, CMK and Heelands and placed his hand on her leg.

The victim moved to a different seat but the offender followed her. As she stood up to get off the bus, the offender grabbed the victim, inappropriately touching her over her clothing and causing her to fall on other passengers.

The girl then got off the bus in Heelands.

Contact police if you witnessed this attack on Friday, August 19

She suffered bruising to her arm where she was grabbed but did not require hospital treatment.

The offender is described as a mixed race man, approximately 30 years old, around 6ft tall, of skinny-medium build, with black straight hair with short back and sides and a small moustache..

He was wearing a cream thobe with orange patterns.

PC Joe Garvey, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.

“Call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220372243.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

> Sexual assault referral centres (SARCs) offer medical, practical and emotional support to anyone who has been raped sexually assaulted or abused. They have specially trained doctors, nurses and support workers to care for you. Help is available 24 hours a day.