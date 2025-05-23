Teenage girl sexually assaulted in broad daylight near Milton Keynes roundabout

The incident happened near to Woolstone Roundabout

It is alleged that a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in broad daylight in Milton Keynes on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police was told that a teenage girl was sexually assaulted between 3pm and 4pm in the city.

According to police reports, the incident took place near the Redway by Woolstone Roundabout.

Witness reports state that the offender was a man in his mid-20s. He is described as around five six inches tall, of medium build, and was wearing a blue jogging bottoms, a black t-shirt, and a dark coloured Nike backpack with a distinctive large white Nike logo on the back.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Christina Marlow said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed what happened, or saw the man before or after the incident, to please contact us.

“I would particularly like to hear from anybody who has dash-cam footage travelling across the Woolstone roundabout between 3pm and 4pm, which may have captured the incident or the man in the area before or after.

“Anybody with any information that may assist us is urged to contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250248119.

“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”