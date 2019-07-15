Teenage motorcyclist dies after serious road crash in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Milton Keynes.

At around 10:25am on Friday there was a collision between a motorcycle and a white van on the V6 Grafton Street, at the junction with Gibsons Green, Heelands.

Tragically the motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer, PC Phil Hanham of the Thames Valley Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident during which someone tragically died. Our thoughts at this time are with their family.

“I am appealing for any other motorists who may have seen something, or have any dashcam footage of the incident to contact police.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43190212307.”