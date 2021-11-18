Teenager, 19, suffers serious injuries after stabbing in Milton Keynes

A 19-year-old man was left in a critical condition following a stabbing in Milton Keynes yesterday (17/11).

The victim was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where his condition has now stabilised.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Kercroft, Two Mile Ash, at 11.30pm where they found the victim who had suffered serious injuries.

Police have conducted house to house enquiries but area appealing for witnesses to come forward

An 18-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and possession with intent to supply a drug of class A. He remains in police custody.

A 33-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and has been bailed.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jason Simpson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This incident occurred in the late morning in Kercroft, Two Mile Ash, and a man suffered serious injuries, which required surgery.

“Thankfully, the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and he is making a recovery in hospital.

“We believe the victim left a property in Kercroft and then an argument broke out, resulting in him being stabbed.

“We have made arrests, and although we are still in the early stages of our investigation, we believe this is an isolated incident and that the victim and offender are known to each other.

“We put a scene-watch in place at the site of the incident and there will be a continued presence of officers in the area while our investigation continues.

“We have conducted a number of enquiries already, including house to house and CCTV investigations, but I would appeal to anybody who was in the area and witnessed this incident to please contact police.

“You can make a report online or call 101, quoting reference number 43210519954.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.