Teenager charged in connection with late night brawl outside Xscape in Milton Keynes

Morgan Smith, 19, from Milton Keynes, has been charged with affray and weapon offences in connection to a brawl outside Xscape.

Thames Valley Police confirms he was charged with a count each of affray and possession of an offensive weapon on Friday (August 20).

The charges are in connection to an incident which took place on Sunday 1 August at around 4.20am, outside the Revolutions bar at Xscape.

Thames Valley Police