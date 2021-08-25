Teenager charged in connection with late night brawl outside Xscape in Milton Keynes

He will be tried in court on September 20.

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 3:06 pm

Morgan Smith, 19, from Milton Keynes, has been charged with affray and weapon offences in connection to a brawl outside Xscape.

Thames Valley Police confirms he was charged with a count each of affray and possession of an offensive weapon on Friday (August 20).

The charges are in connection to an incident which took place on Sunday 1 August at around 4.20am, outside the Revolutions bar at Xscape.

Thames Valley Police

Smith was remanded into custody and will appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on September 20.