Teenager charged in connection with late night brawl outside Xscape in Milton Keynes
He will be tried in court on September 20.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 3:06 pm
Morgan Smith, 19, from Milton Keynes, has been charged with affray and weapon offences in connection to a brawl outside Xscape.
Thames Valley Police confirms he was charged with a count each of affray and possession of an offensive weapon on Friday (August 20).
The charges are in connection to an incident which took place on Sunday 1 August at around 4.20am, outside the Revolutions bar at Xscape.
Smith was remanded into custody and will appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on September 20.