Teenager charged with possession of firearm in Milton Keynes

Police have charged an 18-year-old with possession of a firearm in Milton Keynes.

Robert Harvey from Grangers Croft in Hodge Lea was arrested on Monday and charged the following day.

He was remanded in custody by High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court yesterday and will appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 4 2022.

The teenager has been remanded in custody

The charge relates to an incident when police stopped a car in Cranbourne Avenue, Westcroft, and located a viable firearm as well as two knives and a small amount of cannabis.