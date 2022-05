Israel Bwalankay faces three charges of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said the charges relate to incidents that occurred in the Netherfield and Bletchley areas of Milton Keynes on September 15 last year.

The alleged incidents took place between 5am and 7am.

He has been charged with robberies

Bwalankay will appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on May 31.