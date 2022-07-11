Teenager convicted after being caught carrying Rambo-style knife in Milton Keynes

Oluwadamilare Aremu, aged 18, was found guilty on Thursday at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court of one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.

The move followed a stop and search conducted by police officers in Serpentine Court, Bletchley, the previous evening..

Aremu, who lives in of Burnmoor Close, Bletchley, was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle. When he was searched, officers from the Roads Policing and Armed Response units located a military style ‘Rambo’ knife in his waistband.

A 'Rambo'-type knife like this one was found tucked down the teen's waistband

They also found quantities of cannabis and cocaine.

Aremu was arrested at the scene on Wednesday and charged on Thursday.

Appearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on the same day, Aremu was convicted of possessing a knife blade, plus a count each of possession of class A and class B drugs, namely cocaine and cannabis.

Investigating officer PC Mark Pugsley, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “As a result of Operation Deter, we have secured a conviction of Aremu, who was in possession of a dangerous weapon.

“Our swift actions put Aremu before the courts within one day of being found in possession of a knife, and he has now been convicted of the offence.

“Operation Deter is a new operation that will robustly target those who seek to carry knives in our communities.

“We will work tirelessly to take these knives off the streets and put offenders before the courts where they belong.”

Aremu will next appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court for sentencing on 4 August.

Police launched Operation Deter on July 1 in a bid to combat knife crime in Milton Keynes. The move followed four fatal stabbing in the city since the start of the year.

The force wants to use harsher and prompter punishments to deter young people from carrying knives and aims to remove a knife-carrying culture which has infested Milton Keynes.