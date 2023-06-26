News you can trust since 1981
Teenager convicted of carrying knife with 10 inch blade in Milton Keynes

He was caught during one of this month’s Stop and Search initiatives by police
By Sally Murrer
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read

A young man has been convicted of carrying a knife with a blade measuring 10 inches long.

Benjamin Rolls, aged 19, of Moorfoot, Fullers Slade, was found with a knife during a Section 60 stop-and-search on Thursday.On Friday, he pleaded guilty at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court to possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Police have not revealed whether he has yet been sentenced or what the sentence was.PC Daniel Smith from the Rural Crime Taskforce, who made the arrest, said: “This case demonstrates our commitment to tackling knife crime through Operation Deter."

The young man was convicted of carrying a large knife in a public place in MKThe young man was convicted of carrying a large knife in a public place in MK
The Section 60 was one of several such orders made this month following a spate of stabbing in the city.