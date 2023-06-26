Teenager convicted of carrying knife with 10 inch blade in Milton Keynes

A young man has been convicted of carrying a knife with a blade measuring 10 inches long.

Benjamin Rolls, aged 19, of Moorfoot, Fullers Slade, was found with a knife during a Section 60 stop-and-search on Thursday.On Friday, he pleaded guilty at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court to possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Police have not revealed whether he has yet been sentenced or what the sentence was.PC Daniel Smith from the Rural Crime Taskforce, who made the arrest, said: “This case demonstrates our commitment to tackling knife crime through Operation Deter."

