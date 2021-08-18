Bedfordshire Police are searching for a 17-year-old who hasn't visited his home since August 6.

Vincent, was last seen in Bedford on Monday (August 16), he lives in Bletchley.

He was wearing a blue hoody and riding an orange mountain bike when he was spotted.

Vincent reported missing by Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police are urging anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference MPC/1647/21.