Teenager from Milton Keynes has been missing for 12 days
The teenager was last home on August 6.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:58 pm
Bedfordshire Police are searching for a 17-year-old who hasn't visited his home since August 6.
Vincent, was last seen in Bedford on Monday (August 16), he lives in Bletchley.
He was wearing a blue hoody and riding an orange mountain bike when he was spotted.
Bedfordshire Police are urging anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference MPC/1647/21.
Bedfordshire Police did not provide a full name for the teenager when releasing their appeal for help.