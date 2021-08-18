Teenager from Milton Keynes has been missing for 12 days

The teenager was last home on August 6.

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:57 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 12:58 pm

Bedfordshire Police are searching for a 17-year-old who hasn't visited his home since August 6.

Vincent, was last seen in Bedford on Monday (August 16), he lives in Bletchley.

He was wearing a blue hoody and riding an orange mountain bike when he was spotted.

Vincent reported missing by Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police are urging anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference MPC/1647/21.

Bedfordshire Police did not provide a full name for the teenager when releasing their appeal for help.