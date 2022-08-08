Teenager from Milton Keynes sentenced for carrying military style 'rambo' knife

Oluwadamilare Aremu, aged 18, of Burnmoor Close, Bletchley, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, at a hearing at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on July 7.

He was sentenced at the same court to 200 hours’ unpaid work on August 4.

The court was told Aremu was a front seat passenger in a vehicle in Serpentine Court, Bletchley on July 6.

Following a stop and search, he was found in possession of a military style ‘rambo’ knife and was arrested.

He was charged in the early hours of the following morning and pleaded guilty at court the same day.

Investigating officer PC Mark Pugsley, said: “As a result of Operation Deter, we have secured a swift conviction and sentence of Aremu, who admitted being in possession of a knife.

“Due to our swift actions, we managed to take this knife off the streets and put Aremu before the courts within a day of the offence, for which he has now been sentenced.

“Aremu will have to conduct 200 hours of unpaid work as a result of his decision to carry this knife, and hopefully he will realise the consequences of his actions have led to a criminal conviction.

“It is not acceptable behaviour in any circumstances, and you are more likely to become a victim of knife crime yourself if you choose to carry a knife.