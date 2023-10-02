Teenager gets just seven years for fatal stabbing of much-loved family man in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager is to serve seven years in prison for the manslaughter of 44-year-old Lewis Butler in MK.

Abubakar Sakho, aged 18, of Pinewood Drive in Bletchley, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today (Monday).

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter at the same court on 15 December last year.

Abubakar Sakho will serve seven years in jail

Sakho had also pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of bladed article and being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class A.

At around 11pm on January 17 last year, officers were called to Buttermere Close on the Lakes Estate after Lewis, who also lived in Bletchley, had been stabbed.

Emergency services treated him at the scene for serious injuries before taking him to Milton Keynes General Hospital, where he sadly died.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A murder investigation was launched by Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit and Sakho was arrested on January 18. He was charged on January 21.

Lewis Butler was fatally stabbed in Milton Keynes

While on remand for the Bletchley manslaughter, Sakho was charged in relation to an assault at Feltham Prison and Young Offender Institution in Feltham, London.

He was found guilty of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent at the Old Bailey on 20 July.

He was sentenced to a consecutive 10-year extended determinant sentence, which comprises five years in prison and an extra five years on licence, for the prison assault at today’s hearing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Nick Hind, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This tragic case appears to have been as a result of a disagreement over a drug deal.

“The defendant went out to deal drugs armed with a knife, which he had no lawful reason to be carrying.

“During the course of the drug deal, the defendant stabbed Lewis in the abdomen before making off.

“Tragically, Lewis died of his injuries, and his death had a profound impact on his family and friends and the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would like to pay tribute to Lewis’ family for their support of the investigation and criminal justice procedures over the past year and nine months.

He added: “The sentencing today will never bring any closure to the family but I hope it will go some way in helping the grieving process knowing the person responsible has been jailed for Lewis’ manslaughter.

“If you carry a knife, whether or not you intend to use it, there is always a very significant risk that you will do.”

“Thames Valley Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner have launched Operation Deter, a tough new approach to tackling knife crime, which first launched in Milton Keynes in July last year following incidents such as Lewis’ death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We will not tolerate the possession of or the use of weapons and our message is clear, you will be stopped, arrested, charged and prosecuted.

“We are resolute in our determination to make our communities safer by removing knives from our streets.

“You are more likely to be injured by your own knife if you carry one, so do not become a statistic, and do not risk ending up with a criminal record or in prison by making a decision to carry a knife.

“My message to the community is if you have any information about anybody who is carrying a knife, please report this to us, either on 101 or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Today Lewis’s family has issued a statement. They said:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Abubakar Sakho took our Lewis from us. He took a life with a complete disregard to the impact of his actions.

“Lewis was a family man, a loving son, brother, fiancée, uncle and dear friend to most. Lewis left his home unarmed with every intention of returning but due to the actions of Sakho, that never happened. Everyone that knew Lewis was robbed of the chance to give him the goodbye he deserved.

“It has been deeply distressing to have to accept Sakho’s manslaughter plea. Not only because Sakho showed no remorse during the court proceedings but because he went on to commit further violent offences whilst in remand for his initial offences.

“We are glad that the case has come to a close and some justice has been served. However, regardless of the outcome from the sentencing, there is no punishment that could be considered suitable for the loss of someone so beloved.