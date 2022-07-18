Teenager given community service after being caught carrying knife in Milton Keynes

Kalam Shah, 18, of Woolmans on Fullers Slade he pleaded guilty to the offence and appeared before MK Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He had been arrested and charged less than 24 hours previously.

Police spokesman DC James Schöpp said: “Shah pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and had no previous convictions, so this sentence should serve as a warning to others that if you are found in possession of a knife, you should expect to face the consequences.

The teenaged received a 200 hour community service order for carrying a knife in MK

“A community order such as this is no light touch, and Shah will have to complete 200 hours of community service as a result of his decision to carry this knife."

He added: #OpDeter will work tirelessly to remove knives from our communities.

“You can help us by reporting any concerns of knife-carrying to police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police launched Operation Deter at the beginning of this month to tackle knife crime in Milton Keynes in the wake of four fatal stabbings during the 13 week period up until March.

It aims to disrupt all aspects of knife crime from prosecution, intervention and prevention.

The force wants to use harsher and prompter punishments to deter young people from carrying knives and aims to remove a knife-carrying culture which has infested Milton Keynes.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley Matthew Barber said: “The concept is very simple.