Teenager is raped and strangled in Milton Keynes

Police have issued an appeal following a rape and non-fatal strangulation in Milton Keynes

Police have launched an appeal for specific witnesses after a woman in her late teens was raped and non-fatally strangled in Milton Keynes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offence took place in a property in Harlech Place in Bletchleyand a 24-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and non-fatal strangulation.

He has been released on police bail until 24 May.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Elizabeth Lynch, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries following this incident and supporting the victim and working with her to gather further information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are specifically appealing for a woman of a mixed ethnic background who was wearing a dressing gown, who may have spoken to the victim in the park next to Ludlow Close after the incident.

“We are asking anyone with information to please come forward and would ask people to please check their CCTV, or if they were driving in the area between 6.20am and 7am to check any dash-cam footage they may have.

The incident took place 6.20am and 7am on Sunday March 2.

If you have information please call 101, quoting reference 43250102579, or if you have dash-cam or CCTV footage please upload it to the dedicated TVP page.