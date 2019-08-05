Teenager killer's jail sentence extended to life after unprovoked attack on Milton Keynes woman

A teenage murderer has had his jail sentence extended to life after beating up a "vulnerable" woman and knocking her unconscious.

Zachary Lemonnier, 19, of no fixed abode, was put behind behind bars for 16 years in February for the murder of 29-year-old Ronnie Wrighting in August last year.

Zachary Lemonnier

Lemonnier "rained blow after blow" on Mr Wrighting before stabbing him with a kitchen knife in a Milton Keynes street..

Last week evil Lemonnier faced yet another court case. This time, for committing GBH in an unprovoked attack on a 39-year-old female at Milton Keynes rail station three months before the murder.

The court heard he kicked and punched her to the ground and then stamped on her, knocking her unconscious. He then stole from her.

The attack was so vicious, that the victim, who police describe as "vulnerable" suffered a fractured eye socket, a broken nose and extensive bruising to her body.

It happened at 4am on May 29 last year.

Two months later, Lemonnier was spared jail for a THIRD offence, the Citizen can reveal.

On July 21, 2018, police were called to an affray on Browns Wood and Lemonnier was arrested.

He pleaded guilty to affray and verbally abusing a police officer and was given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £50 compensation to each victim in the affray, required to complete 21 hours rehabilitation, and ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge plus £85 costs.

He walked free from court on August 2 and then nine days later, on August 11, launched the fatal attack on Ronnie Wrighting.

At the time of Lemonnier's conviction for affray, the investigating police officer said: “I am pleased that Lemonnier has been sentenced for these offences.

“This conviction shows that offences of this type will not be tolerated, and those responsible will face justice for their actions.”

Timeline

May 29, 2018, 4am: Lemonnier savagely attacks and robs female at Milton Keynes rail station

July 21, 2018: Police called to affray at Browns Wood, MK. Lemonnier is arrested

August 2, 2018: MK Magistrates give Lemonnier a 12-week prison sentence for the affray - but suspend it for 12 months.

August 11, 2018: Lemonnier fatally stabs Ronnie Wrighting on a Browns Wood street.

February 26, 2019: Lemonnier jailed for 16 years for Mr Wrighting's murder

August 2019: Sentencing time for the rail station GBH attack. Lemonnier's sentence is upped to life. He must serve 18 years minimum.