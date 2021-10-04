Teenager left with suspected eye fracture and stab wound following attack in Milton Keynes

A teenager suffered a suspected fracture of the eye and stab wound to his hand following an attack in Coffee Hall on Friday night.

The attack happened around 7pm close to the Coffee Tops Nursery on Jonathans, where the teenager was assaulted by a large group of youths all wearing hoods and balaclavas.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Coffee Hall on Friday night (1/10)

Investigating officer, Detective Constable John Swallow of CID based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are carrying out an investigation following this incident and we are appealing for the public to assist.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with information to please come forward.

“If you have information please call 101 or you can go online quoting reference 43210443016.