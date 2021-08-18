Teenager robbed of mobile phone while buying cinema tickets in Milton Keynes

A 13-year-old boy was attacked and robbed of his mobile phone when buying cinema tickets at Cineworld in Milton Keynes.

The attack happened around 4.20pm on Friday, August 13, when the victim was approached by a man and a woman. The man punched the victim in the face and stole his mobile phone.

The victim sustained bruising and reddening to his face but did not require hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery at Cineworld in Milton Keynes

The offender is described as a large white man, aged between 16 and 20 years old. He was wearing a tracksuit and carrying a bag across his body.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Siobhan Jones, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen this incident, or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to the member of the public who helped the victim by standing in between them and the offender to come forward.

“If this was you or you have information, please contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210362990.