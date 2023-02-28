Teenager sent to prison for stabbing 16-year-old to death in Milton Keynes

An 18-year-old has been been sentenced for the manslaughter of a schoolboy in Milton Keynes.

Justice Will-Mamah, aged 18, of Coniston Way in Bletchley, has today (Tuesday) been sent to prison for 11 years

In September last year he was found guilty by majority jury verdict of one count of manslaughter and one count of possession of a knife blade/pointed article in a public place.

Luton Crown Court heard how, on 11 February last year, 16-year-old Ahmednur Nuur was in Palace Square, near the junction with Rainbow Drive in Leadenhall, when he was stabbed by Will-Mamah.

Will-Mamah fled the scene leaving Ahmednur seriously injured.

The boy tried to walk off but collapsed outside the Chaffron Way campus of Milton Keynes College, where staff and students provided first aid until emergency services arrived.

Sadly, he died later at hospital. A post-mortem examination found he had been stabbed in the back.

Ahmednur Nuur, 16, was stabbed to death in MK

Will-Mamah was arrested the same day and charged three days later.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “The death of Ahmednur has left his family completely devastated.

“Ahmednur was an intelligent boy who had a bright future ahead of him. This is another terrible example of how knives ruin lives.

“The incredibly powerful impact statements heard in court today exemplifies why we all have an important part to play in stopping the carrying of knives.

“Through Operation Deter, launched to tackle knife crime in Milton Keynes, Thames Valley Police will continue to robustly and proactively pursue those carrying knives; there is simply no excuse for it.

“Our thoughts remain with Ahmednur’s family.”

In a tribute to the youngster, his family said: "Nur in Arabic means light and Ahmednur was the embodiment of the warmest, brightest shades of his name.

"If he wasn't making people smile, it’s because he was making them laugh.