Teenager sentenced to life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy in Milton Keynes

Am 18-year-old has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of teenager Lewis Wenman on a city estate street.

Alfie Pride, aged 18, from Broughton, was today given life term at Coventry Crown Court. The judge ordered he serve a minimum stretch of 16 years, meaning he will be at least 34 before he gets out.

Pride was convicted by unanimous verdict of one count of murder at Aylesbury Crown Court on 2 December, when he was still too young to be named. He has since turned 18 - the minimum age for naming juvenile offenders under the UK criminal law system.

Alfie Pride must serve at least 16 years

"Polite and respectful" Lewis Wenman was just 17 when he was stabbed in Springfield's Tyburn Avenue during an altercation in November 2020.

He was taken to hospital but sadly later died from his injuries.

A murder investigation was launched and Pride was arrested. He was charged with murder on 10 November last year.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik, of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Lewis’s death was completely unnecessary, without justification and occurred through no fault of his own. It was established in the trial that neither Lewis or any of his friends were carrying knives at the time of his death.

Lewis Wenman

“Lewis lost his life in front of two friends who tried to save him, as well as attending police officers and ambulance crews.

“This case demonstrates yet again the consequences of carrying and using knives. If Pride had not been carrying a knife that day, Lewis would still be alive.