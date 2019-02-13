Teenager stabbed in car park assault in Milton Keynes

An 18-year-old man suffered stab wounds after he was attacked by a large group of men in Milton Keynes.

Between 11pm and 11.45pm on Sunday (February 10), the victim was outside the Odeon cinema in the MK Stadium car park.

Police news

He was approached by a man who spoke to the victim and then struck him in the face.

A group of up to nine men then approached the victim, who ran towards the large car park near TGI Fridays where he was knocked to the ground.

The group then set upon the victim, who curled up to protect himself.

Following the attack, the group ran off in different directions, and the victim then noticed that he had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to the Milton Keynes University Hospital where he was treated for a number of puncture wounds to his body.

He has since been discharged.

The offenders are all described as black males, but no further description is available.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Chapman, of Force CID based at Bletchley, said: “This was a nasty attack carried out by a number of individuals.

“Although this occurred close to midnight on Sunday, I believe that many people will have witnessed this incident, and I am urging people to contact police.

“If anybody has dash-cam footage of the incident, please also get in touch.

“I believe that the offenders may have been using a black BMW, a silver Mercedes and an Astra of an unknown colour.”

Anybody with any information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190043654.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online