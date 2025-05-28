Teenager suffers serious injuries after assault at Sidewinder festival in Milton Keynes

A young man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted by a stranger at the Sidewinder music festival over the bank holiday weekend.

The gbh assault happened on the Saturday evening of the two day festival, which featured underground Garage and Grime music at MK Stadium.

Police, who are now appealing for witnesses, say the victim was in the smoking area between 9pm and 9.30pm when he was seriously assaulted by an unknown man.

He sustained serious injuries to his cheek bone and eye socket, which required hospital treatment. A second person sustained minor injuries to their face which also required hospital treatment. Both have since been discharged.

Two mobile phones were stolen in the incident.

Investigating officer DC Jessica Cooper said: “I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this incident to please contact Thames Valley Police.

“This was a serious assault which took place near to the smoking area at the Sidewinder music festival and the area will have been busy at the time. I believe a number of people will have seen what happened and may have information to assist our investigation. “You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250256941. “Alternatively, for anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”