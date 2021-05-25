Teenager with links to Milton Keynes reported missing for the fourth time this year
The authorities are once again calling on public support to find this 16-year-old.
TJ Draper has been reported missing again, the 16-year-old has already disappeared on three different occasions this calendar year.
The teenager from Luton, has links to Milton Keynes, he was last seen at 1pm on Friday (May 21) in Luton.
Bedfordshire Police is once again calling on the public to help locate this boy.
He is five foot 10 inches tall with brown curly hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, a grey coat, tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.
If you have any information that will help police officers with their investigation, you can lodge a report here, using the reference number: MPL/987/21.
Draper previously went missing on April 30, February 6, and January 6.