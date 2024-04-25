Teenagers arrested after taxi driver attacked and chased in Milton Keynes
Two teenagers have been arrested after a taxi driver was attacked and chased in Milton Keynes.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery of the driver, in his 40s, near Sainsburys in Witan Gate.
The victim, aged in his forties, picked up two males, dropping them off at the supermarket shortly after 1am on Saturday (April 20).
Before leaving the car, the two offenders assaulted the victim multiple times as they attempted to steal his phone and money.
The victim managed to escape the vehicle, but was soon caught again by the offenders where they further assaulted him.
The victim sustained several injuries to the head area and was taken to hospital for further treatment, but has since been discharged.
Two 16-year-old boys, both from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.
They have been released on bail until 19 July.
Police are calling for any further information on the incident, particularly digital evidence, for example dash-cam, CCTV or camera footage.
You can also make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43240180812.
Anyone with information can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.