Teenagers robbed at knifepoint by masked men in Milton Keynes park

Police are appealing for witnesses after two 17-year-old boys were robbed at knifepoint in Emberton Park.

On Wednesday, September 18, the teenage boys were walking with a friend near Otter Pool when they were approached by three men wearing balaclavas.

The offenders, who were armed with knives, punched the two boys before stealing their mobile phones.

Both victims suffered bruising to their faces but did not need hospital treatment.

It happened at around 9pm.

The first offender is described as slim, approximately 5ft 11ins, and wearing a black hoodie, jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

The second offender was said to be shorter than the first and of a larger build, and was wearing a black hoodie and black or grey joggers.

The third offender was also described as wearing a black hoodie and black or grey joggers, and was of a slimmer build.

Investigative lead Danielle Underwood said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, which was a frightening experience for the victims.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time, and who thinks they may have information, to come forward and speak to the police.

“Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190289406, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”