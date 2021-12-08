'Tell us about drug use in your area of Milton Keynes' says police chief

The police commander for Milton Keynes joined one of his officers on patrol today in a bid to crack down on drug use and anti-social behaviour.

Superintendent Marc Tarbit accompanied PC Hipkin, this year's Buckinghamshire Community Officer of the year, on patrols around CMK and Conniburrow.

A spokesman said: "We are aware of anti-social behaviour and drug use in these areas and so officers are patrolling these areas more regularly.

Milton Keynes police commander Superintendent Marc Tarbit

"Today we spoke with local residents and followed up on information we have received through intelligence reports."

The spokesman added: "If you would like to tell us about drug use or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please let us know using our online form.