'Tell us about drug use in your area of Milton Keynes' says police chief
The MK police commander was out patrolling personally today
The police commander for Milton Keynes joined one of his officers on patrol today in a bid to crack down on drug use and anti-social behaviour.
Superintendent Marc Tarbit accompanied PC Hipkin, this year's Buckinghamshire Community Officer of the year, on patrols around CMK and Conniburrow.
A spokesman said: "We are aware of anti-social behaviour and drug use in these areas and so officers are patrolling these areas more regularly.
"Today we spoke with local residents and followed up on information we have received through intelligence reports."
The spokesman added: "If you would like to tell us about drug use or anti-social behaviour in your neighbourhood, please let us know using our online form.
"Every report is read and whilst you may not see us immediately, our intelligence teams piece all this information together to help plan our patrols and larger policing operations."