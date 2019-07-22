Ten-year prison sentence for stabbing in Milton Keynes pub

A man has been jailed for 10 years and six months for 'wounding with intent' at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday.

Brenton Aherne, aged 39, previously of Chervill, Beanhill, was found guilty of stabbing his victim at The North Western in October 2017.

Aherne was previously found guilty of one count of wounding with intent and two counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place. Aherne threatened a member of staff when they asked him to leave after he urinated on the floor. He then became aggressive, throwing a glass bottle at the member of staff, then stabbing the victim with a knife he drew from his pocket.

Aherne was arrested the same day and was found in possession of two knives at the time of his arrest.

Investigating officer, PC Laura Wilson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Aherne’s actions were reckless and dangerous, resulting in the victim sustaining a serious injury.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated and we work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.

“Thames Valley Police takes knife crime seriously and we are working hard to disrupt the small minority who endanger themselves and others by choosing to carry knives."