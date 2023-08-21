Tenant ordered out of home for three months as police impose closure order

Police have imposed a full closure order on a nuisance house in MK, meaning even the tenant is forbidden to go in there.

The property in Woodstock Court on Bradville has been the subject of multiple reports of anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity for a number of months, say officers.

North Neighbourhood Policing Team have worked alongside Milton Keynes Council for the past few months in order to obtain and present evidence of the anti-social behaviour to the courts.

This resulted in the courts granting a full closure order on the address.

But it only lasts for three months and after this time the tenant could be free to return.

PC Buchanan-Kay said: “This anti-social behaviour and criminality was having a detrimental effect on the quality of life of people in the local area, so I am very happy that the courts granted the full closure order on the address.

"Hopefully now, residents of Woodstock Court and the surrounding area can live in peace and without fear of being subjected to anti-social behaviour.”

Access to the whole (or any part) of the premise is prohibited at all times for the next three month.

Any person who without reasonable excuse, remains on or enters the premises in contravention of the closure order commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 51 weeks or to a fine - or both.

A closure order can only be made for a maximum of three months. However, the police or local authority can apply, before expiry of the original term, for an extension up to a (overall) maximum of six months, according to housing charity Shelter.

