Tenants evicted from 'nuisance house' in Milton Keynes have been rehoused

Milton Keynes magistrates have agreed to extend a closure order on a house at the centre of noise nuisance and anti-social behaviour on Hodge Lea.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the house have been "re-accommodated", the court heard.

A three month closure order was first obtained through the courts by police for the Reeves Croft property at the beginning of August.

The tenants in the closed house have been given alternative accommodation

A police spokesman said at the time: "After a prolonged period of anti-social, threatening and intimidating behaviour, the occupants of a house on Hodge Lea have been subject to police action. Officers from the Wolverton and Stony Stratford Neighbourhood Team successfully obtained a three month full closure order on the address.

He added: "A closure order is a vital tool in our armoury in combatting anti-social behaviour. The residents of this address have shown no respect for their neighbours nor their local community... I hope now the residents of Hodge Lea can relax, and live with the peace and quiet they deserve in full knowledge that the property will remain vacant for at least the next few months"

Last week Thames Valley police went before the court again to request the closure order be extended for a further three months under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Court documents state: "The further period is required to complete the full eviction of the tenants who have been re-accommodated."