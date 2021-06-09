Terrified woman is threatened with knife to hand over her diamond ring in Milton Keynes park

A woman out walking in a park was threatened by a man with a knife and ordered to hand over the diamond ring she was wearing.

The incident happened 11.10am on Monday in Ouzel Valley Park, when the victim, a woman aged in her thirties, was approached by a man.

Following a brief discussion, the offender took out a flick knife and asked the victim to hand over her ring.

The victim was walking in Ouzel Valley Park

The victim took the ring off and handed it to the offender, who then left in the direction of Woughton on the Green.

He is described as a black man, approximately 20-years-old, around 5ft 7ins to 5ft 8ins tall and of a very slim build.

He had short curly hair, with the top part of his hair shaved into a rectangular shape, and a bony face with prominent cheek bones. He was wearing a black face mask.

The stolen ring is thin white gold with a large light green stone with five small diamonds on either side of the main stone.

The victim was not injured in the robbery.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sebastian Kuzoe, of the Priority Crime Team based at Milton Keynes, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim. Although she was not injured, she had her gold ring stolen from her by this man, who threatened her with a flick knife.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the vicinity of Ouzel Valley Park at around the time of the incident on Monday who believe that they witnessed this incident to please contact police.

“I would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who recognises the description of the offender, or who perhaps has picked up footage from mobile phone cameras of the incident to get in touch.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210247600.