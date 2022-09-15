Terrified woman robbed at knifepoint in Milton Keynes town

The woman was walking along a path at the bottom of Marron Lane, Wolverton towards the recreation ground, between 7.45am and 8am on Tuesday when the offender approached her and asked for the time.

He then produced a knife, asked the victim if she had any money and demanded her purse.

The woman handed over her purse and the offender ran off, possibly down Woburn Avenue back into Wolverton

Police are seeking witnesses

Police say the weapon was a small kitchen knife with a six inch long blade.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or anybody who knows anything about the offender.

He is described as a white man, more than 6ft 2ins tall and of a slim build. He has brown coloured stubble on his face and blue eyes, possibly with a mole on his cheek, beside his nose on the right hand side.

The man was wearing a black hooded top with a black body warmer over the top and black Nike jogging bottoms. He was also wearing black trainers, also Nike.

Aged between 30 and 40 years old, he spoke with a local accent with a deep voice.

The stolen purse was black and has a “New Look” logo inside. There were two credit cards, a driver’s licence, store cards and a small amount of coinage inside.

Police Staff Investigator Charles Cox, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim, who, although very shaken, was thankfully not injured.

“I am appealing to anybody who believes that they witnessed this incident to please contact Thames Valley Police. You can do so either by calling 101 or by making a report online, quoting reference number 43220411975.

He added: “You can also provide information to us via a dedicated portal by visiting here, where you can upload any digital evidence that you may have, dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage or pictures.”