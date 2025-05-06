Terrifying knifepoint robbery happens on Milton Keynes redway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armed crooks held a large knife to a man’s chest on a city redway, forcing him to hand over his watch, phone and even his earphones.

The attack happened in the dark near to Horton Gate bus stop on Brickhill Street (V10) at Giffard Park.

Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, could not provide descriptions of the males as it was so dark and the incident happened very quickly.

Now the Thames Valley Police Priority Crime Team is appealing for witnesses in the hope the attackers can be caught and punished.

The victim was walking home along the redway when he was approached by two men on bicycles. The men asked the victim for the time but as he looked down at his watch, one of the crooks pointed large knife at his chest and demanded he hand over everything he had,

Meanwhile the second crook also produced a knife, pointing it at the victim's watch and pockets.

The man immediately handed over his watch, mobile phone and wireless earphones and the suspects then fled on their bicycles, heading in the direction of Newport Pagnell.

The victim did not receive any physical injuries. He has described the bicycles as black, possibly electric, with very chunky tyres.

The robbery happened on Tuesday April 29 at around 9.30pm.

A police spokesperson said this week: “We are appealing for anyone who may have been travelling along this section of redway around that time to come forward with any information. Also, if you were driving along the V10 Brickhill Street, and have a dashcam that may have picked up the incident, or the suspects arriving to or leaving the area, we would be interested in hearing from you.

“If you witnessed anything or have any information that may assist us in our investigation, please contact us on 101, referencing 43250209562.”