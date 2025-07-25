Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has announced funding to tackle serious violence in the region.

Barber has announced that a total of £1.8 million of Home Office funding will be made available to specifically deal with the issues of serious violence and knife-enabled crime.

The funding will be made up of the Serious Violence Duty Grant and the Violence Reduction Unit Grant.

“There is no single solution to preventing serious violence,” Barber said.

“Its impact on individuals and communities can be devastating and we continue to work collaboratively as part of the Violence Prevention Partnership to try to address root causes and support those most at risk.

“The funding awarded to partners across the Thames Valley aims to deliver against our shared goal to reduce violence in our communities and stop our young people being drawn into offending.”

Funding has been given to various programmes including the Operation Deter Youth programme, which aims to increase the amount of engagement under-18s have with youth justice services.

Thames Valley Police has also been awarded £225,000 to deliver a Focused Deterrence programme which aims to encourage habitual knife carriers to change their behaviour.

Around £200,000 in additional funding has also been given to the Violence Prevention Partnership including a training support package for young people, parents and professionals.

