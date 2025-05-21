Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner warns against complacency after encouraging knife crime revelation

This Knife Crime Awareness Week, Matthew Barber continues to prioritise the tackling of violent crime as the latest ONS statistics show that knife enabled crime has decreased 9% in Thames Valley in 2024.

There was a total of 1067 knife related incidents in 2024 compared to 1179 in 2023.

Thames Valley Police joined in the national focus on tackling knife crime by continuing patrols of areas previously linked to knife crime offenders, carrying out weapon sweeps in public spaces with partners and promoting the 33 amnesty bins in police stations and other locations across Thames Valley providing the opportunity for members of the public to dispose of knives and bladed articles in a safe and legal way.

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Barber said while it is ‘encouraging that knife enabled crime is decreasing’ there is no room for complacency.

He said: “This is a testimony to the excellent work taking place by the force and with our partner organisations, to raise awareness, prevent and tackle knife crime and violence more generally.

"Knife crime remains a top priority and has a devastating impact on individuals and communities. Although the figures in the Thames Valley are going in the right direction, we know this is an issue that needs continued focus if we are to see reductions over the long term.”

A range of work is underway in the Thames Valley showing the positive impact to a multi-agency and holistic approach. Op Deter, spearheaded by Matthew Barber, completed its roll out in the whole of Thames Valley in December 2024.

For adults, it’s a zero-tolerance approach to knife crime, seeking swift charge and remand decisions to those who carry knives. For children and young people Op Deter Youth seeks earlier and intensive intervention through local Youth Offending Teams to aim to divert those caught with knives from the criminal justice system and prevent further offending. It begins while the young person is still in custody to look at the root causes of offending, determine if they are being exploited and encourage them to engage to break the cycle of offending. This is part of a wider Thames Valley strategy to prevent violence and use of offensive weapons with a strong focus on prevention delivered by Justice Youth Services under the Act Now pathway.

Barber committed £900,000 of funding to expand the programme following successful pilots in Milton Keynes and Slough. The rollout will see all nine Youth Justice Services delivering Op Deter Youth, which will be available in every Thames Valley Police custody suite.

Last year, the Thames Valley Violence Prevention Partnership launched a safety campaign and new approach Stay True to You to “help young people stay out of harm’s way”, building their confidence and emotional resilience and helping them make good choices. It aims to make sure young people know there are trusted adults, and other sources of advice and help, available if they need them. It offers free resources for adults supporting young people and children, with online training and workshops, toolkit and useful and actionable information working closely with the Ben Kinsella Trust.

Knife Crime Awareness Week 2025 focuses on empowerment. Backed by a growing network of charities, community groups, and professionals, this year’s campaign aims to shift the narrative. Rather than focusing solely on the problem, it highlights the people and initiatives already making a difference on the ground. Op Deter is one such initiative, part of a robust, evidence-based response centred on prosecution, intervention and prevention to tackle serious violence in Thames Valley.