Thames Valley Police announces results from new road safety operation using new camera technology

Thames Valley Police has announced a new road safety scheme that will be using HD cameras and unmarked bikes.

Named, Operation Treacher, it is a joint operation with Hampshire Police that will be used by the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit.

Operation Treacher has been designed to survey the M1 and M40 motorways to detect wrongdoing.

PC Doug Murphy, Chris Smith from National Highways, PCC Matthew Barber, Inspector Scott Long, Sergeant Mark Scully

Officers from Thames Valley Police deployed unmarked video bikes funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) and partially funded by National Highways.

This high-tech project was used by police officers on Wednesday (24 May) and Thursday last week.

Operation Treacher targets all vehicles on our roads, with the HD video capability from the bikes cameras allowing officers to film unsafe driver behaviour.

Over the course of the two-day operation, 45 vehicles were stopped. These included 24 drivers using a mobile phone whilst driving and 13 occupants failing to wear a seatbelt.

Inspector Scott Long of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “We strive towards reducing casualties on our roads and actively target drivers putting others at risk. This new initiative aims to further reduce the volume of those who are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“By utilising Operation Treacher, we have been able to deal with a number of motorists who were committing road traffic offences that are linked to the fatal four – driving whilst using a mobile phone, driving without wearing a seatbelt, driving or attempting to drive while above the legal limit or unfit through drink and speeding.

“Working in partnership with National Highways, we have a long-term ambition that no one should be harmed when travelling or working on the strategic road network.

“Operation Treacher is helping to achieve that aim as we seek to reinforce appropriate and safe driving behaviour.”

A majority of the funding for the project came from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC), it was partially funded by National Highways.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said: “The use of unmarked bikes and technology such as HD cameras are excellent additions to our Roads Policing Unit.

“I am pleased that the additional investment in this equipment is going to be able to help take dangerous and anti-social drivers and riders off the roads.

“This partnership initiative will help make roads in the Thames Valley safer and help to tackle some of the issues that cause real concern to the public around the anti-social use of cars and motorbikes. This will be an important part of improving enforcement in Thames Valley.”

Chris Smith, Regional Safety Coordinator with National Highways welcomed the innovative use of the video bikes and said: “Safety is at the heart of our work at National Highways and we are happy to have contributed to the use of these bikes, which help to target road users whose selfish actions endanger the lives of others.

“The unique ability the bikes give officers to target and film reckless behaviour enables the police to take enforcement action where they believe it’s necessary.