Thames Valley Police becomes first force to gain trailblazer status for race inequality action plan

Thames Valley Police has become the first force to gain trailblazer status in its adoption of the Police Race Action Plan.

Police forces across the country have adopted a new process to improve the relationship between officers and Black people.

This was launched in the Thames Valley in May 2022 with an Independent Scrutiny Oversight Board (ISOB) brought in to hold the force to account.

No other police force in the nation has trailblazer status

Today (16 December), the force has announced it became the first regional group to be awarded Race Equality Matters Trailblazer Bronze status.

Trailblazer’ status is awarded by a panel of judges from campaign group, Race Equality Matters.

The action plan is also designed to improve racial disparities within the police.

Thames Valley Police’s scrutiny board is headed by Calvin Wilson, a barrister with significant experience of working with Black and other seldom-heard communities.

Chair Calvin Wilson said: “The Thames Valley Police Race Action Plan Independent Scrutiny and Oversight Board (TVP RAP ISOB) is pleased to update the Thames Valley community on the progress of our work.

“We continue, with a sense of urgency, to move forward the process for identifying and in due course appointing suitable candidates to complete the composition of the TVP RAP ISOB.

“Thus far, the community has responded very encouragingly to our outreach, with excellent potential candidates putting themselves forward for consideration.

“We anticipate that the selection exercise would be completed early in the New Year so that we can holistically undertake our work, with continued strict adherence to good governance, transparency and accountability principles.

“We are acutely mindful that our work is set against the backdrop of considerable national concern about the increasingly disproportionate treatment of the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic by the police and across the Criminal Justice System.

“In this regard, we are grateful for the proactive vigilance of interested parties in the Thames Valley community for bringing to our attention media reporting on and other pertinent instances of, unfairness and mistreatment by the police of young Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic community members in this area.

“Our mandate requires the TVP ISOB to ensure that each and every police officer adheres to the highest standards of professional conduct in the discharge of his or her duty to protect and serve the Thames Valley community.

"We will be resolute and tenacious in our pursuit of officers at every strata of the command chain, who fall short and are found wanting in this fundamental responsibility.

“The eyes of the nation, including those of other forces, are firmly focussed on TVP as the first regional force to implement the National Race Action Plan.

“Of this we should all be immensely proud, with commitment and determination to work hand in hand so as to ensure that the desired outcomes are in fact achieved.”

Race Equality Matters co-founder Javed Thomas, added: “We are delighted to announce that Thames Valley Police is one of the first ever Race Equality Matters Trailblazers and is the first police force to achieve Trailblazer status in the UK, this is an important step in leading the way to actively tackle race inequality.

