Thames Valley Police charge man for impersonating a police officer
A man has been charged with multiple offences, including impersonating a police officer in Bicester.
Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, Joshua Bullock, aged 18, of Observatory Street, Oxford, was charged on Friday, March 25, with the following offences:
Committing a false act suggesting he was a police officer,
Using a vehicle on a road fitted with blue warning beacon/special warning lamp,
Making off without making payment,
Driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence,
Using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.
The charges are in connection with a number of incidents that took place between 30 September and 2 October last year on the A43 and A41 in Bicester.
Bullock is due to appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court on April 25.
